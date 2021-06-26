Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $62,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAK opened at $16.93 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

