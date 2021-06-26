Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 592,630 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 592,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $56,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

