Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Waters worth $68,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

WAT stock opened at $337.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $349.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

