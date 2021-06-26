Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 329,200 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $65,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

