Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €69.00 ($81.18) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €35.26 ($41.48) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.52.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.