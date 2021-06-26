Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $113.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

