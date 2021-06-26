Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,213 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

REZI stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.