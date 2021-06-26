Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $894.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.60 million and the lowest is $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

REYN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,366. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

