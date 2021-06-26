Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

