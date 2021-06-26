Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

