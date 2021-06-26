Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Shares of RIO opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
