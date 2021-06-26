RK Capital Management LLC Buys 40,300 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,253 shares of company stock worth $1,010,839. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 2,639,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

