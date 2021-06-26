RK Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 2.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR traded up $26.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,844.50. 66,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,113.70 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,861.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

