RK Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

MLR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 139,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

