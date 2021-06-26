RK Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after buying an additional 90,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 780,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,949. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.