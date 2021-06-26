RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 237 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,500. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CRSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $220.20.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
