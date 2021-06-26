RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 237 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,500. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

