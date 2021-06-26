RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 146.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Southern were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

