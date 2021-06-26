RMR Wealth Builders Has $27,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

