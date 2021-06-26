RMR Wealth Builders Has $40,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American International Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

