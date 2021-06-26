RMR Wealth Builders Invests $48,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $97.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

