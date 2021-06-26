RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 314 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 222.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Novartis were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

