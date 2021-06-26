RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

