Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $365.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.54. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $388.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

