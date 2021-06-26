Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $365.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.54. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $388.50.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

