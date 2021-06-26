Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.90 and a 12-month high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.