Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $430.94 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

