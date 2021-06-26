Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CLII opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

