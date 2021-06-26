Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,848 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.52% of AdaptHealth worth $21,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 3,493,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,959. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

