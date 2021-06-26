Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,158 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.57% of Sprout Social worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $34,706,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,713. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $94.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,297 shares of company stock worth $17,163,205. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

