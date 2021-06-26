Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 108,166 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,166 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 1,808,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,911. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

