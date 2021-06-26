Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 69,321 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,321 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 22.0% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE HSC traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,283. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.