Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,705 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.