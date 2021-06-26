Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

RY opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

