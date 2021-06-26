RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

