Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,423,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after buying an additional 390,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $24.73. 2,396,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

