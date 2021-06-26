Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,024,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

