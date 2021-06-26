Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of BellRing Brands worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 646,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

