Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 209.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $579.20 million, a PE ratio of -30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

