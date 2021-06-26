Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,721 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.