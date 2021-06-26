Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.57. 47,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,453,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

