Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

