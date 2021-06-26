Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

