Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,404 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

