Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 30,674 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,993,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.98. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

