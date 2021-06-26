Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,810 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $393.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $267.46 and a one year high of $394.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

