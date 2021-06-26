Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.29. Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $79.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.