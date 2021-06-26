Sectoral Asset Management Inc Acquires 133,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,403.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

HZNP stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,848. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

