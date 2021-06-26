Sectoral Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 55,000 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.57. 2,114,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,926. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

