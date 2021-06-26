Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,070,000. Vor Biopharma makes up approximately 1.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $5,256,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE VOR traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 773,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,480. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $790.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

