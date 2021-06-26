Sectoral Asset Management Inc Trims Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 174,350 shares during the period. AtriCure comprises 2.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 1.03% of AtriCure worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 348.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 354.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,427. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. 529,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,758. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

