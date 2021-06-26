Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REYN stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

