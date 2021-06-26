Sei Investments Co. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $227.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.36 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.08.

